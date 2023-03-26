AEW Announces Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson For Long Island, NY. On April 5

Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson have a date set.

The two will collide in what is a growing grudge match in All Elite Wrestling, when the promotion returns to the New York area in a couple of weeks.

During this week’s AEW Rampage show on Saturday night, Starks called out Robinson and after a verbal back-and-forth, a bout was agreed to and later confirmed by AEW for their Dynamite show on April 5 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

