AEW Announces ROH Tag-Team Title Match For Next Week’s Dynamite

The Ring Of Honor World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next Wednesday night.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that next week’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program will feature The Lucha Bros putting their ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against Blackpool Combat Club duo Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Castagnoli earned the title shot for himself and Yuta by defeating Rey Fenix in the Double Jeopardy match on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

