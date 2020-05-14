AEW Announces Scorpio Sky For Double Or Nothing Ladder Match

AEW has announced Scorpio Sky as the fifth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at the upcoming Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view. The match currently has Sky, Rey Fenix, Orange Cassidy, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin. The winner will earn a future AEW World Title shot.

Double Or Nothing is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the current announced card:

AEW World Title Match

Brodie Lee vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW TNT Champion

Lance Archer vs. Cody Rhodes

No DQ, No Count Out Match for the AEW Women’s World Title

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

Matt Hardy and The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz)

Casino Ladder Match

Scorpio Sky vs. Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW World Title shot.

Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winners become the new #1 contenders for a future AEW World Tag Team Titles shot.

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander