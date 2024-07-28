AEW Announces Shane Taylor Is Injured

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone announced that Shane Taylor suffered an injury at Friday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. Taylor was set to team with new ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty on Collision, but was instead replaced by “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Taylor competed in the Survival of the Fittest match at Death Before Dishonor, with the ROH World TV Championship on the line. There is no word yet on exactly what injury Taylor suffered and it is not known yet how long he will be out of action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.