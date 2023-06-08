AEW Announces Stacked Lineup For Next Week’s Dynamite In Washington, D.C.

Next week, All Elite Wrestling returns where it all began.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, four big matches were announced for next week’s show in Washington, D.C., which is where the weekly AEW Dynamite series kicked off.

Scheduled for the show next Wednesday night is MJF vs. Adam Cole in an AEW Championship Eliminator, as well as Toni Storm defending her AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the four-way women’s bout on AEW Rampage pitting Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose.

Also set for the show next week is The Mogul Embassy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club trio Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in Trios action.

