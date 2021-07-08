AEW Announces That Malakai Black Is All Elite

Malakai Black is officially All Elite. AEW confirmed on Twitter today that Black has signed with the company. They wrote-

“Welcome to the team… #MalakaiBlack (aka @TommyEnd) is #AllElite.”

The announcement was re-tweeted by Black.

As noted, the former Aleister Black (Tommy End) made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT. He attacked Arn Anderson and then took out Cody Rhodes when he made the save, setting up a new top feud for AEW.

Here is AEW’s tweet with video from last night-