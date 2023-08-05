AEW Announces Two Big Matches For Next Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, two big matches were made official for next Wednesday night’s show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

In a backstage segment, The Young Bucks spoke about returning their focus on the tag-team division. This led to an exchange with The Hardy Boys, which resulted in a match being made between the two teams for next week’s AEW on TBS show.

Additionally, with their victory in the Parking Lot Brawl main event of this week’s AEW Rampage, we will see Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Lucha Bros.

