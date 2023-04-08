AEW Announces Two More Matches For Next Week’s Dynamite (4/14/2023)

You can officially pencil in two more matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During the AEW Battle of the Belts VI show on TNT on Friday night, two matches were announced for next week’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

As previously noted, the company announced Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland for the Wednesday night show.

Additionally, during AEW Battle of the Belts VI it was announced that Orange Cassidy will put his AEW International Championship on-the-line against Buddy Matthews, and a tag-team bout pitting Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli against the duo of Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler was also made official.

