AEW Announces Two New Matches For This Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in two new matches for this week’s AEW on TBS show.

All Elite Wrestling announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will put his TNT Championship on-the-line against Silas Young, while Riho & Skye Blue will team up to take on the duo of Ruby Soho & Toni Storm.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/11/2023)

A TNT Title Open Challenge is set for TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite when #PowerhouseHobbs defends his belt vs. a hometown hero, former ROH World TV Champion, Milwaukee's own Silas Young @lastrealmanROH! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW live on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/abffQx769a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Championship-Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm-Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler-Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee-Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland