AEW Announces Two New Segments For Tonight’s Dynamite In Atlanta, GA.

By
Matt Boone
-

Ahead of the February 5 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program this evening at Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA., All Elite Wrestling has announced new segments involving Rated-FTR and The Hurt Syndicate.

The 2/5 show will also feature Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay vs. A Don Callis Family member, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King, Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm with Mariah May on commentary, as well as appearances by MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.

