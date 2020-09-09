AEW Announces Updated Rankings For All 3 Divisions

As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 35th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 9, 2020.

The men’s rankings saw MJF lose the top spot after taking his first loss, to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All Out on Saturday. He fell to the #3 spot while Lance Archer took the #1 spot. The women’s chart stayed the same this week. The tag team rankings saw “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega take the #1 spot after dropping the World Tag Team Titles to FTR at All Out. Santana and Ortiz took the #5 spot from Jurassic Express, and the rest of the chart stayed the same.