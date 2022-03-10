AEW Announces World Championship Match And More For Tonight’s Dynamite

As noted, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will team up on tonight’s AEW Dynamite with William Regal in their corner. AEW CEO Tony Khan has just announced that they will wrestle JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

Tony Khan also announced that Hangman Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Dante Martin on tonight’s show.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight-

-Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (Women’s Championship #1 contenders match)

-Sammy Guevara defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

-Emergency meeting with AHFO Board of Directors

-Hangman Page defends the AEW World Championship against Dante Martin

-Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (with William Regal) vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Tonight’s show will also feature more fallout from Revolution.