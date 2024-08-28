AEW Announces Yet Another New Segment For 8/28 Dynamite

Another new segment has been announced for this week’s post AEW All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on August 28 in Champaign, Ill.

Tony Khan took to X late Tuesday to announce the addition of “The Glamour” Mariah May’s AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration for the 8/28 show at State Farm Center.

Also scheduled for this week’s live show on TBS:

* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

* Announcement from AEW Champion Bryan Danielson about his future

* All-Star 8 Man Tag: Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong vs. HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly

Join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results.