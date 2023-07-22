AEW Approaching WWE Milestone With All In Ticket Sales

AEW will make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 with the All In show at Wembley Stadium, which can hold up to 90,000 fans.

According to WrestleTix, the event has sold over 75,000 tickets, with 75,858 remaining. Notably, as of a few days ago, the estimated number of tickets sold was 70,456. There are still 10,392 tickets available for the current setup, but more can be released.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that All In will likely outnumber the actual WrestleMania 3 attendance figure of 78,000 tickets sold, despite WWE inflating the number to 93,173 as they do every year. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant was the main event of WrestleMania 3.

“We’re getting up on that week that I knew was coming, and that’s the week where they pass 78 [000] because passing 80,000, I don’t think, is gonna be as emotional as passing the Hogan and Andre number. And they are passing the Hogan Andre number any week now. Like probably, two weeks from now, maybe three, they’re gonna pass the Hogan Andre number. And that’s gonna be a very emotional problem for a lot of people. It’s the way it goes.”