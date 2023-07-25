AEW Attempting To Sign Long-Term Contracts With Talent

AEW President Tony Khan wants to keep talent on board for the long haul.

As PWMania.com previously reported, RUSH confirmed in a social media post on Monday that he had re-signed with AEW, despite reports that WWE was interested in the former ROH World Champion.

Rush has been absent from AEW TV for two months. He last appeared on AEW Rampage on May 24th, when he teamed up with Preston Vance and Dralistico against Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW is trying to sign talent to longer contracts, citing RUSH as an example.

“Yep, they made the better offer, and he resigned. I don’t know how long the terms are, but I know AEW is trying to sign people for multi years. He got a one-year deal his first time. Because he insisted on it because he wanted to prove himself. There was whether they used him, he’s an interesting character because when he wants to go, I mean like his match with Brian Danielson was, was fantastic. He had a great match with John Moxley. Like when you put him in a singles match, he’s very aggressive. He hits hard and all that, but it’s like he’s not been positioned to where people see him as a superstar or anything like that. And he still kind of does his own thing.”