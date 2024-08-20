AEW Backstage Reaction To WWE’s Live Event On Same Night And Minutes From Worlds End PPV

WWE has faced AEW in the past and plans to do it again later this year.

AEW announced months ago that its World End pay-per-view event will take place on December 28 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. WWE announced last week that they would hold a house event at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL, on the same night.

The site is only a few minutes away from where AEW takes place. It should be emphasized that while WWE’s matchup with AEW will not affect PPV sales, it may have an impact on AEW’s attendance at Worlds End.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select discussed in a Q&A how AEW fans are reacting to the in-town rivalry.

Sapp stated, “Based on the reactions that I’ve got, just a ‘Well of course they are’ type of thing. Yes, it will affect ticket sales. WWE is a very, very hot ticket right now, and it’s their holiday tour, so that will do good. This is obviously intentional and a concentrated effort, and it’s a part of competition. It’s just the nature of competition and the way things work.”