AEW Battle Of The Belts Faces Bad Technical Problems, Full Title Match Doesn’t Air

AEW Battle of the Belts VII had some problems on Saturday night.

During the second match of the second show of the evening, which saw the AEW Wonen’s World Championship on-the-line in a bout pitting reigning title-holder Toni Storm against hometown favorite Taya Valkyrie.

As the match was several minutes deep, the live feed cut to black and after several seconds of inactivity, the show went to commercial break. When we returned, we saw footage of the Julia Hart vs. Bambi Hall match.

The bell began for the already aired bout, and then we immediately cut back live to ringside where Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us back to the show. They apologized for the satellite issues caused by the severe weather conditions in the area.

The outcome of the Storm-Valkyrie bout never aired.