AEW Battle Of The Belts III Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for the AEW Battle of the Belts III event, which will take place on Friday, August 5th at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will go on sale today. Rampage will air live that evening, while Battle of the Belts will be taped for the following night.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event on AEWTix.com starting at 10 a.m. Central/11 a.m. Eastern, as seen below.