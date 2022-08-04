AEW Battle of the Belts IV Date and Location Revealed

A new location for an upcoming live edition of Dynamite was revealed by All Elite Wrestling.

On Wednesday, October 5, AEW will host the event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Along with filming Battle of the Belts IV at this location, the promotion will also air a live edition of Rampage on October 7th.

The Battle of the Belts special is expected to air on TNT on Saturday, October 8. This coming Saturday Battle of the Belts III will take place.

The price of tickets starts at $30 and they go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern. The announcement is available below:

#AEW returns to Washington DC for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!

-Wed 10/5 #AEWDynamite LIVE

-Fri 10/7 #AEWRampage LIVE + AEW BattleOfTheBelts IV

Tickets on sale Friday 8/12 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i

2 Event Combo offers available! pic.twitter.com/DhW4WJx6sl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Battle of the Belts III & Rampage: August 5 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 10 – Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 17 – Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 24 – Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH

AEW Dynamite: August 31 – at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Rampage: September 2 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out – September 4 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 7 – Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 14 – MVP Arena in Albany, New York

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 21 – New York City Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 28 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite: October 5 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: October 7 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Dynamite: October 12 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Rampage: October 13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada