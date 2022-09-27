AEW Battle of the Belts IV Set to Air on Friday After Rampage

TNT has released an updated version of its programming schedule, and there has been a modification made to the upcoming AEW TV slate.

In addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia, on Friday, October 7, AEW will broadcast a live Rampage from that venue.

Initially, it was planned for Rampage to air at 9PM EST, followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 10PM. If this had happened, Rampage would have competed directly against the second hour of WWE SmackDown.

On Friday, October 7, TNT will air Rampage at 10PM EST, followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 11PM. The local listing for the show indicates that it will begin at 8PM.

There have been no match announcements made for either of these shows; however, it is likely that AEW will use this Rampage episode as a strong lead-in for their Battle of the Belts event.

In the past, episodes of Battle of the Belts have been taped and broadcast on Saturday nights at 8PM EST, while episodes of Rampage have been broadcast on Fridays at 10PM EST.

If the special Battle of the Belts had been broadcast on October 8, it would have competed with WWE Extreme Rules on Peacock.