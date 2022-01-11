AEW Battle Of The Belts Ratings Report

The first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts special drew 704,000 viewers on TNT this past Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Battle of The Belts drew a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150. The 0.27 key demo rating represents 355,000 18-49 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

To compare with other recent AEW Saturday night airings from 2021, the Christmas edition of Rampage on December 25 drew 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, the October 23 Dynamite drew 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating, the October 16 Dynamite drew 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 key demo rating, and the June 26 Dynamite drew 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 key demo rating.

The one-hour Battle of The Belts special aired at 8pm ET from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The show featured AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Riho, FTW Champion Ricky Starks retaining over Matt Sydal, and Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim AEW TNT Champion.