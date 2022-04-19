AEW Battle Of The Belts Ratings Report For 4/16

Saturday’s taped AEW Battle of The Belts II special drew 527,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 25.14% from the Battle of The Belts I special back on Saturday, January 8, which drew 704,000 viewers.

Battle of The Belts II drew a 0.18 key demo rating, which is down 33.33% from the 0.27 key demo rating that the first special in January drew. That 0.18 key demo rating represents 240,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 32.39% from the 355,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented from the first Battle of The Belts special in January, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts II ranked #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is up from the #11 ranking that the January special drew.

Battle of The Belts II ranked #54 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from the #39 viewership ranking in January.

Saturday’s one-hour AEW Battle of The Belts II special aired at 8pm ET on TNT, and was taped the night before at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The show opened with Sammy Guevara defeating Scorpio Sky to win the AEW TNT Title, then saw Jonathan Gresham retain the ROH World Title over Dalton Castle. The main event featured Thunder Rosa retaining her AEW Women’s World Title over Nyla Rose.