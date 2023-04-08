AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Results – April 7, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island with the latest installment of their quarterly series, Battle of the Belts.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts VI show at 11/10c is Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Championship, The Lucha Bros vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall for the ROH Tag-Team Championships, as well as Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Battle of the Belts VI results from Friday, April 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11-12am EST. on TNT.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI RESULTS (4/7/2023)

It’s time for the sixth installment of the quarterly All Elite Wrestling “Battle of the Belts” series. With that said, the commentators welcome us to the one-hour AEW on TNT television special and we head to the ring for our first match of the show.

AEW International Championship

Darby Allin (C) vs. Dralistico

As Rampage wraps up with Julia Hart walking up the ramp, we hear Darby Allin’s theme play to cut her music off. She gets upset and looks pissed as the “Freshly Squeezed” one emerges alongside The Best Friends.

Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor wish him well and then the three head to the ring together as Julia stares daggers through them while finishing her walk to the back. The AEW International Champion settles in the ring for his latest title defense in the Battle of the Belts VI opener.

Now the theme for Dralistico plays and out he comes accompanied by LFI members. Both guys are in the ring and ready to roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of three scheduled title bouts on tonight’s show.

We see Cassidy do the hands-in-the-pockets routine early on, but eventually the pace slowly starts to pick up. The action spills out to the floor a few times and we see a brawl break out between The Best Friends and the LFI members.

As the action continues in the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Cassidy on an offensive spree. He hits a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover but only gets two. Cassidy is selling his rib cage pretty big, as Tony Schiavone points out on commentary.

Dralistico starts to fight back into the offensive driver’s seat, but Cassidy hits his Stun-Dog Millionaire spot for a close near fall. Dralistico starts fighting back and the two brawl it out as they both climb up to the top-rope. They both come down the hard way.

Things finally build to the finish, which sees Cassidy land his Orange Punch and he seems to hurt his hand in the process. Luckily for him, the punch finished Dralistico off so he doesn’t need to use the hand anytime soon. Cassidy wins and retains his title in a good opener.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

The House Of Black Challenges Darby Allin To Defend His Title

Once the match wraps up, we see Dralistico and the LFI guys head to the back as Orange Cassidy celebrates in the ring. The House of Black appear on the big screen and mention how they put their AEW Trios Championships on-the-line against he and The Best Friends recently.

They tell him it’s his turn to put his AEW International Championship on-the-line. It looks like Buddy Matthews is designated to be the man who will challenge for the gold. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Mark Briscoe Joins Forces With Jay Lethal & Co.

When we return, Lexy Nair is standing backstage with Mark Briscoe. Briscoe says he’s not moving backwards, he’s moving forward. He says tonight his friends and amigos are gonna get it done in the ring.

Before he can say anything else, up walks Jay Lethal. The two talk about knowing each other for 20 years. Lethal tells Briscoe he had a tough loss against Samoa Joe but wants him to know no one is disappointed in him.

Lethal then questions why he and Briscoe aren’t working together. Lethal extends his hand and the two shake it. As soon as they do, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh walk up and assume they’re all buddies now. Briscoe looks confused.

TBS Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Billie Starkz

Now we head back inside the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. where it’s time for our second of three championship matches scheduled for tonight’s Battle of the Belts VI special on TNT.

This one will see the TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line. With that said, the theme for Billie Starkz hits and the challenger emerges and heads to the ring.

Jade Cargill’s entrance tune hits and the undefeated, reigning and defending title-holder makes her way to the ring. It’s “That B*tch” time here on AEW Battle of the Belts VI.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two go face-to-face and Starkz slaps Cargill. Cargill looks surprised and angry and now the fight is truly on. Cargill backs Starkz in a corner and goes to work on her while also talking trash to her.

Cargill puts Starkz over her knee and literally spanks her. Starkz starts to fight back to the shock of the crowd and the commentators alike. This doesn’t last long, however, as Cargill quickly shifts the momentum back in her favor.

We see the TBS Women’s Champion throw Starkz out through the ropes where she crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Starkz get in some more offense for the second time in the match, but again her offensive efforts aren’t long-lived, as Cargill shifts the momentum back in her favor. She hits her Jaded finisher and picks up the victory to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill Just Avoids Taya Valkyrie

When the match wraps up, we see Jade Cargill celebrating in the ring when out of nowhere, Taya Valkyrie’s theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring. She confronts Cargill and ends up laying her out on the floor.

Valkyrie heads in the ring with Cargill and looks to hit her Gates to Valhalla finisher, the same as Cargill’s Jaded finisher, however the TBS Women’s Champion avoids it and runs off as Valkyrie smiles.

Alex Marvez With Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. The two talk about being in more ambulances than they’d care to as of late and mention that they know what the Blackpool Combat Club are — which is bullies.

They ask what you do when the people who normally stand up to bullies aren’t around. Cutler then says you stand tall and face them, don’t back down and be Elite. Nakazawa then mentions he’s fed up as well and the two look fired up as we head to another commercial break ahead of our main event of the evening.

ROH Tag-Team Championships

The Lucha Bros (C) vs. QT Marshall & Powerhouse Hobbs

As we return from another commercial break, we see The Lucha Bros and the team of QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs being interviewed before the main event. When they wrap this up, we head inside the arena for our final match of the evening.

Excalibur announces the addition of Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship and a tag-team bout pitting Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club against Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler of The Elite.

Now we return inside the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI. where the QTV duo of QT Marshall and TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs make their way out and head to the ring, where they settle inside and their music wraps up.

Some of the other QTV guys join the gang on special guest commentary for this main event, our third of three scheduled championship bouts here this evening. The reigning and defending champions The Lucha Bros emerge accompanied by Alex Abrahantes to a ton of pyro and fireworks.

Both teams are settled in the ring, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts wraps up his official pre-match ring introductions and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see The Lucha Bros jumpoff to a hot start, using their speed, quickness and fearless high-flying style to establish the early offensive lead.

As Hobbs and Marshall use some sneaky underhanded tactics to shift the offensive momentum in their favor, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this ROH Tag-Team Championship contest continues here in the main event of Battle of the Belts VI.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see Hobbs and Marshall still controlling things until The Lucha Bros begin fighting back. We see Fenix hit a back-stabber on Hobbs, who tags out to Marshall.

Fenix fires up and starts taking on Hobbs and Marshall by himself. He’s faring well thus far. He holds hands with Hobbs while walking the ropes and springboarding off of them to hit a hurricanrana on Marshall. We see Penta hit a Canadian Destroyer type move on his own partner, Fenix, slamming him onto Marshall for a close near fall.

Hobbs ends up slowing down the momentum of the Lucha Bros by entering the ring and throwing his body at them. We see Marshall hit the ring and look for a diamond cutter, but Fenix counters it and hits him with a Canadian Destroyer.

The Lucha Bros recover and go for a big double-team move off the ropes in the corner. Fenix hits a big splash off the shoulders of Penta for a near fall attempt. They turn their attention to Hobbs, who ends up taking them both out by himself before tagging in Marshall.

Marshall hits the ring and looks down at the lifeless Penta and Fenix. He picks up Fenix and whips him into the ropes but Fenix does a modified 6-1-9 for a kick to the grill that slows down the momentum of the QTV duo. Aaron Solo of the QTV crew hits the ring apron. Alex Abrahantes gets involved but Harley of the QTV gang kicks him low.

Meanwhile in the ring we see Fenix get sprayed in the eyes. Marshall rolls him up and goes for the cover but somehow he hangs on and kicks out to keep this one alive. The commentators point out it’s like 5 versus 2 right now but left alone in the ring are Penta and Marshall.

Penta hits a counter into a pin attempt and scores the three-count for the victory to retain the ROH Tag-Team Championships in an exciting main event to close out AEW Battle of the Belts VI. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL ROH Tag-Team Champions: The Lucha Bros