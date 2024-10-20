AEW Battle Of The Belts XII Results – October 19, 2024

Results by: Coryt Strode, pwinsider.com

Battle of the Belts 12 picks up right where Collision left off and It was recorded Thursday night at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA.

Commentary is still by Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

The Blackpool Combat Club is still beating down Top Flight, Action Andretti and Lio Rush. Claudio has Dante on the stage, but the Dark Order shows up to attack, with John Silver attacking Claudio with a chair. They fail to turn the tide as the BBC now has chairs.

Mox says he will give the Dark Order a chance to fight for their lives and their careers.

He says the Trios Championships are on the line again.

Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta (AEW Trios Champions) vs The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

Claudio is beating on Silver in the corner. He then stomps Silver down. Yuta is tagged in and told to finish off Silver. Silver is able to get a few blows out of the corner, hut is cut off and Pac tags in. Uno and Silver are still taken out on the floor and Pac slams Silver. Claudio tags in and Silver gets in a few chops before Claudio gets a series of scoop slams. Ytua is tagged in and Clauidio launches him onto Silver for two, and Uno breaks up the count.

Uno is dragged out of the ring and beaten down on the apron until he is tossed into the crowd. Pac gets a series of kicks, but Silver gets a big strike when Pac comes off the ropes. Silver is on the apron, and Silver gets the tag to him. Reynolds gets in a few blows before Claudio just beats him down. Claudio gets a gutbuster into the sharp shooter. Yuta comes into the ring with a chair and Pac uses the distraction to leap onto Reynolds’s head. Reynolds finally has to tap out.

Winners and still AEW Trios Champions: Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta

Yuta puts Reynolds into cattle mutilation. The beatdown still continues. Private Party comes out with Daniel Garcia as Mox’s crew leaves through the crowd.

Orange Cassidy has come out and is on the ramp as we go to commercial.

Kazuchika Okada (AEW Continental Champion) vs Kyle O’Reilly

They trade arm bars and move to mat wrestling. Okada gets a side headlock and Kyle works out of it and gets an arm drag into an arm bar. They go into the ropes and Okada does the chest tap break. Kyle takes him down to the mat and Okada covers up from Kyle’s strikes. Kyle is able to get an ankle lock. Okada gets to the ropes and Kyle drops a knee into Okada back as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Okada nails Kyle with an uppercut that drops him to the mat. Okada hits a taunting kick and pulls him to his feet before ramming his head into the top turnbuckle. Okada hits a scoop slam and misses a dive over the top onto Kyle on the mat. Okada comes off the ropes into a knee to the midsection from Kyle.

Kyle hits knee lifts, kicks, and strikes Okada. He gets a running strike into the corner. Kyle gets a hammerlock driver and Okada rolls to the apron. Kyle tries for a dragon screw in the ropes. Okada lays in a few blows, but Kyle gets that dragon screw and then drives the knee into Okada and rolls to the floor. Kyle goes to the top and drops a knee onto Okada’s leg and locks on a knee bar. Okada tries to kick his way free, but Kyle holds on. Okada gouges his eyes and Kyle finally lets go of the hold.

Both men are slow to get up and Kyle goes back to work on Okada’s leg. Kyle is whipped to the corner, but Okada has to limp into the corner, and Kyle dodges. Kyle charges and Okada is able to grab him and hits a shoulder breaker as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, both men are down and struggling to get up. They7 are up at the 5 count and we are told there are five minutes remaining. Kyle locks on a guillotine choke on Okada and Kyle hits a knee to the chest. He then grabs an ankle lock that he worked over earlier in the match. Okada barely makes it to the ropes for the break.

Okada rolls to the floor to get some recovery time. Kyle tries a jump off the apron, but Okada dodges it and gets a DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Kyle into the ring and gets a scoop slam. Okada goes to the top and gets a flying elbow. Okada flips off the crowd and Kyle stops the rainmaker by grabbing the arm, but Okada gets it with the other arm. Okada gets a drop-kick and Kyle kicks the rainmaker arm. Okada tries again and Kyle gets the guillotine. Okada is able to turn it into a slam.

This time Okada gets the rainmaker for the pin and the win.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

We get a promo video from Anna Jay about her upcoming match with Mariah May

In the back, Rush is with Dralistico. He says they are going to destroy every wrestler and faction in the company. The camera pulls back to show Mortos beating up Hologram.

Lance Archer and Brian Cage vs The Already In The Ring Jack Cartwheel and John Cruz

I thought these were all supposed to be title matches.

Don Callis: If I was capable of empathy, I’d feel very bad for John Crux here.

At least Jack gets in a cartwheel before taking a blackout slam.

Winners: Lance Archer and Brian Cage

Lexi Nair is with the Undisputed Kingdom and they want to meet with Mortos, and they give him a plate of meat. They are disappointed that he is doing all of his current stuff without them. They aren’t mad, they are just disappointed.

Mariah May (AEW Women’s Champion) vs Anna Jay in an Eliminator’s match

They lock up and move to arm bars into a side headlock takeover by Anna. May reverses and Anna works out of it and they reset. Anna gets an arm bar and May reverses it. Anna gets a snap mare and holds onto the arm on the mat. May works to her feet and Jay whips her down by her arm. May gets a jawbreaker and pulls Anna down by her hair, followed with a drop-kick for two.

May gets an arm drag and then a shoulder tackle. May is whipped into the corner and Anna gets a spinning heel kick. May trips Anna and lays in blows. May whips Anna across the ring by her hair twice. May then gets a pair of chops and then a spinning slam for two as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, May has Anna in an arm bar. Anna works to her feet and fights her way free. May lays in blows and then a running uppercut in the corner. May whips her across the ring and Anna gets out of the way and they trade blows. Anna whips May to the mat twice and then drops her across the top rope. Anna gets a charge in the corner, and then a Jay kick on May on the top.

Anna does a cross arm slam from the top for two. Anna gets a side suplex for two. Anna locks on the Queenslayer and May bites her arm to get out of the hold. May gets a pair of suplexes for two. May gets a DDT from the ropes for two. May puts Anna on the top and hits a frankensteiner and a knee lift. Anna reverses a power slam for two. May rolls Anna up for two. May gets the headbutt. Anna grabs May and rolls her up for the pin and the win.

Winner and getting a title shot: Anna Jay

Anna Jay gets her title shot in two weeks on Collision.