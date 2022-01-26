AEW Beach Break Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/26)

AEW will present the Beach Break Dynamite episode tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland OH with the following lineup-

-2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

-We will hear from Women’s Champion Britt Baker

-CM Punk will address the crowd

-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara (Championship Ladder Match)

-Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy (Lights Out Match)

