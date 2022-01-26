AEW Beach Break Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/26)

AEW will present the Beach Break Dynamite episode tonight from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland OH with the following lineup-
-2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
-We will hear from Women’s Champion Britt Baker
-CM Punk will address the crowd
-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara (Championship Ladder Match)
-Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy (Lights Out Match)
