AEW Becoming More Aggressive In Contract Negotiations With Top Stars

This year will be crucial for AEW as they try to secure several high-profile signings to new contracts and look into a new media rights agreement ahead of their television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for Dynamite and Rampage expires next year.

Top stars such as The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) and AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF must choose whether to remain with the company they helped found in 2019 or move on.

It was thought that Omega’s contract would expire in late January, but AEW extended it to cover the time he missed due to injury.

When Omega is free and clear to speak, WWE is reportedly interested in signing him. It is unclear how much longer he has on the extended time. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion has reportedly expressed an interest in joining the competing promotion in previous interviews.

The contract negotiations between AEW and The Elite are still ongoing, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “AEW is getting more aggressive in trying to get the contracts of the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega completed.”