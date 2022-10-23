AEW Booker Addresses Reports on Those Close to Thunder Rosa Not Being Booked

AEW star Capt. Shawn Dean has addressed reports of those close to Thunder Rosa no longer being booked by the promotion. The extras for Dark and Dark: Elevation are booked by Dean.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he had been informed that many of the AEW extras who were close to Rosa had not recently been booked, including KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure. No explanation was given as to why it was decided not to use them.

In a post on Twitter, Dean addressed what Meltzer said, writing the following:

“It’s the kind of careless reporting like this causing unnecessary issues and problems for no reason! U have no info, yet still report this dumb bs! All those talented women are in good standing. So whoever brought that to ur attention is a liar and a fraud. #Salute🫡”

As mentioned above, Dean is the one who books wrestlers for both Dark and Dark: Elevation. The following is what Meltzer wrote in response to that tweet:

“All are expected back. It was just an observation made and mostly about King seemingly getting a little push and then not being on TV since, but I’m told she’s back and the rest are on the Texas dates.”

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Rosa, is reportedly sidelined due to a back injury. Toni Storm currently holds an interim title as a result of the promotion. Rosa addressed the unfavourable rumours and reports about her on the Busted Open Radio episode from last Friday.

