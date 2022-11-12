AEW, Brody King Hype Return Of Malakai Black, AEW Hypes Kicking Off 2023 On West Coast

– The vignettes hyping the presumed return of Malakai Black and The House Of Black faction continued on this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. For those who missed it, check out the video package below.

After the show, Brody King took to social media to hype the return of The House Of Black as well, writing, “All Hail the End.” Tommy End is the real name of Malakai Black, for those unaware.

All hail the End. pic.twitter.com/BiwgmEKd7G — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) November 12, 2022

– Also new from the world of AEW social media is a tweet posted via the official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling, which hypes a big run of shows on the west coast for 2023. Check out the details in the tweet embedded below.