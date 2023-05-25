AEW Champion Reportedly “Banged Up” Heading Into Sunday’s Double Or Nothing

The matches scheduled for this year’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event include a number of championship matches.

A few of the title matches include AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie.

The AEW Women’s Title will be on the line with Jamie Hayter set to defend against Toni Storm on the program.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that Hayter is injured going into the match on the AEW Dynamite Show Review, but he did not specify what injury the top AEW star is suffering from.

Sapp said, “We got a Jamie Hayter and Tony Storm video, and Jamie is hurt, she is hurt. I’m thinking that this whole division. Looks categorically different in five days. I see the winds of change coming here. And I think that we are in for some major change in this division all around, from top to bottom. I just think when we’re talking about Dynamite next week, we’re talking about a completely different shaped division than what we are tonight. Because of a lot of things like. I don’t necessarily think Taya is gonna beat Jade or anything, right? But I mean. They got to know what’s next. I’m sure they do. You got Jamie banged up. They don’t want Jamie like they don’t want people not being able to defend when they got two shows. So I’ve been leaning towards Tony for a while because, to me, I think that. Like people are saying what do you know? Nothing. I just think that we, I just think based on what we’re seeing here, I think a lot of is my stagnation here as far as these divisions have went and then no fault of their own. I just think that sometimes you need a categorical shift to show people let’s just go this completely different direction. I don’t know how they’ll do that.”

