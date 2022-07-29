AEW Champion Working Through an Injury

The number of AEW stars suffering from injuries has increased, with Dax Harwood suffering from a ruptured labrum.

Following his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June, Harwood previously disclosed that he had sustained a shoulder injury. At last Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor, FTR defeated The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match to successfully defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Harwood is the most recent AEW wrestler dealing with a torn labrum, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that Harwood also had “a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his shoulder was worse” after the Death Before Dishonor match.

Adam Cole, a fellow AEW star, has been battling a torn labrum injury for a few months. Up until he had a concussion at Forbidden Door, he worked through the discomfort.

Despite the fact that many stars are still out due to injury, other wrestlers, notably Bryan Danielson, have made a comeback.

