AEW announced that Kris Statlander will not be challenging Riho for the AEW Women’s Title on this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite:

However, we are excited to announce that Kris Statlander will face the winner at the #AEW Anniversary edition of Dynamite Wednesday, Jan 8th in Southaven, MS. Tickets for both shows can be found at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 27 December 2019