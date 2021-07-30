AEW Changing Plans For The Main Event of The 2021 All Out PPV

As seen on the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Page and the Dark Order lost an elimination tag team match to The Elite. The stipulation was that if Page’s team lost, they would not receive future title opportunities.

While fans on social media speculated that Page would find a way to get a world title match against Kenny Omega, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Page will not be in the title match at the All Out PPV. Meltzer noted that “at one point it was the plan but plans change.”

Meltzer brought up CM Punk and Daniel Bryan as potential future challengers for Omega as well as Christian Cage and Eddie Kingston.