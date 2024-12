The numbers are in for AEW Christmas Collision.

AEW Christmas Collision on December 21 drew 635,000 viewers, up quite a bit from the 246,000 overnight viewers the show drew last week head-to-head against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which pulled 1.590 million viewers.

The 12/21 AEW on TNT show pulled a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, up from the 0.08 rating in the same key demo for the 12/14 show.