AEW Coach Dean Malenko Has Been Dealing With “Serious Health Problems”

Tony Schiavone discussed Dean Malenko’s contributions to the wrestling industry on the latest “What Happened When” podcast. Schiavone also stated that seeing Malenko’s health issues makes him sad.

Schiavone claims that, in addition to Parkinson’s, Malenko has had a heart attack and is diabetic.

“His health is not good,” Schiavone said. “We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really talked about it, but he mentioned that he had Parkinson’s. He’s also had a heart attack. He’s got diabetes. So he’s had some serious, serious health problems, but he’s still a part of AEW backstage.”

Schiavone discussed what Malenko does backstage and how the company makes sure he’s in the big matches.

Schiavone said, “They always make sure that he’s, of the big matches when you see like Moxley or Danielson or one of those main events, big main events, Dean is always the coach. One of the reasons that they have Dean as the coach for it is he doesn’t put up with any bullsh*t at all. I’m glad to see him still working, but I’m very sad about his health problems that he’s had these days.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)