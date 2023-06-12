AEW Collision Airing Live On FITE+ In The United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, And New Zealand

AEW has secured some international distribution for Collision, its new weekly Saturday night show that premieres this Saturday on TNT and features the return of CM Punk.

The show will air in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the AEW+ subscription package on FITE, which currently airs weekly Dynamite and Rampage episodes.

AEW+ is also available on FITE in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland.

This deal is only available in countries where there are no other television or streaming deals for Collision, so those in the United States will have to watch it on TNT, while those in Canada will have to watch it on the TSN+ app.

Collision will not be available on streaming platforms in the 42 markets that are covered by AEW’s streaming agreement with DAZN, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and others.

On the premiere episode, Punk will team up with FTR to take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Miro is also confirmed for the show.

You can check out FITE’s announcements below:

BREAKING NEWS 🚨#AEWCollision will stream LIVE on #AEWPlus THIS SATURDAY featuring the main event of Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson & Jay White as they face CM Punk + FTR in trios action ➡️ https://t.co/tjG9V6IMvX Available in select International territories on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Sq9bQfmAIz — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2023