AEW Collision And Rampage Hit Record-Low Viewership For 11/30/2024

With WWE Survivor Series taking place the same night, the November 30th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision aired in the afternoon at 4:00 PM Eastern, followed by Rampage at 6:00 PM Eastern.

In their preempted airings on TNT, both episodes set news records for low viewership. Collision received 144,000 viewers (P2+) with a 0.03 P18-49 rating, while Rampage garnered 126,000 viewers (P2+) with the same rating.

According to Wrestlenomics.com, Rampage’s previous low was on November 1st (not a preemption) with 172,000 viewers and a 0.05 P18-49 rating. The previous low for Collision was on September 6th (also a preemption), with 157,000 viewers and a 0.04 P18-49 rating.