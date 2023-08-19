AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen Updated Lineup For Saturday

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen, it was announced that the AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen show on Saturday night will feature Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs against an opponent yet to be announced.

Also announced for AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen at 8/7c on Saturday night is Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante, we will hear from FTR, Ricky Starks and Miro.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com at 8/7c on Saturday night for live AEW Collision: Fight For The Fallen results coverage.