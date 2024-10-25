AEW Collision Gets First Match Announced For 10/26 Show In Cedar Rapids

AEW has announced the first match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
The company revealed Ricochet will go one-on-one against Lio Rush on the show this Saturday night, October 26, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Thus far it is the only match officially announced for the 10/26 episode.
#AEWCollision
This Saturday Night, 10/26
Cedar Rapids, IA
LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama
Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
In a clash of top tier athleticism @KingRicochet faces @IamLioRush for the first time in AEW!
LIVE on Saturday Night Collision at 8pm ET / 7pm CT pic.twitter.com/4NUJ3Z8gvi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2024