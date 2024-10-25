AEW Collision Gets First Match Announced For 10/26 Show In Cedar Rapids

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW has announced the first match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The company revealed Ricochet will go one-on-one against Lio Rush on the show this Saturday night, October 26, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Thus far it is the only match officially announced for the 10/26 episode.

