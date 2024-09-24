AEW Collision: Grand Slam Gets Lucha Libre Trios Bout

All Elite Wrestling will be honoring Hispanic Heritage Month this Saturday night.
Ahead of the special Grand Slam edition of AEW Collision, which will be taped after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, the company has announced a Three-Way Lucha Libre Collision bout.
The match will feature The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram vs. Dralistico.
Also scheduled for the show on September 28:
* Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter (Saraya’s Rules Match)
* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover
* Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett (Lumberjack Strap Match)
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW Continental Title Eliminator)
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico (Lucha Libre 3-Way Collision)
* Tornado Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree (Tornado Trios Match)
#AEWGrandSlam
Watch LIVE this WEDNESDAY, 9/25
at Arthur Ashe Stadium
before #AEWCollision airs on TNT on SATURDAY!
Lucha Libre 3 Way Collision@BeastMortos v @AEWHologram v @DRALISTICO_LFI
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, don't miss AEW live in New York this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/LfQhUmINjD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2024