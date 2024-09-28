All Elite Wrestling returns from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, September 28, 2024, with this week’s taped “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Collision tonight is MxM Collection unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover, The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios bout, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules bout, Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Title Eliminator bout, as well as Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap Match.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico in a Lucha Libre Three-Way bout, “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry holds a TNT Championship Open Challenge, Brody King vs. Action Andretti, as well as PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Private Party & Komander in an AEW World Trios Championships bout.

For complete spoilers for tonight’s show, click here.

AEW COLLISION: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 28, 2024)

Check back after the show for detailed results.