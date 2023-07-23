AEW Collision Matches Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the promotion announced new matches for next Saturday night’s AEW on TNT program.

The following is the updated lineup for next Saturday night’s show.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/29/2023)

* FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (AEW Tag Titles)* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo* El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

