AEW Collision Matches & CM Punk Segment Announced For Saturday Night

AEW COLLISION (7/28/2023)

* FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (AEW Tag Titles)* Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez* We will hear from CM Punk* Gravity vs. Samoa Joe* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo (Ladder Match)* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

