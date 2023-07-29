AEW Collision Matches & CM Punk Segment Announced For Saturday Night

You can officially pencil in some new matches for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.
On AEW Rampage this week, Excalibur announced some new bouts for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.
AEW COLLISION (7/28/2023)* FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (AEW Tag Titles)
* Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez
* We will hear from CM Punk
* Gravity vs. Samoa Joe
* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo (Ladder Match)
* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns
