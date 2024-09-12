AEW Collision On 9/14 Gets Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision taping.

Heading into the AEW Collision taping this evening in Dayton, Ohio, AEW President Tony Khan has announced Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the show.

Previously announced for this week’s AEW Collision, which is being taped tonight and airs this Saturday on TNT, is FTR vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.