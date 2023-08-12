AEW Collision Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT television program, Lexy Nair and Ian Riccaboni check in with the official AEW Collision pre-show.

Watch the official AEW Collision pre-show from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. via the video embedded in the tweet seen below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Greensboro, N.C.