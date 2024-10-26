AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (10/26/2024): Cedar Rapids, IA.

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the show:

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade
* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van
* FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor
* MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners
* Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta

