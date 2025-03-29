AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (3/29/2025): Milwaukee, WI.

AEW returns tonight with this week’s Collision on TNT and MAX from Milwaukee, WI.
The following lineup is advertised heading into the show:
* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Mercedes Mone in action
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
Join us here tonight for AEW Collision results.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynasty is just over a week away, so make sure to tune in LIVE for #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/EL9ioRcvad
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2025