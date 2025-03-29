AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (3/29/2025): Milwaukee, WI.

AEW returns tonight with this week’s Collision on TNT and MAX from Milwaukee, WI.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the show:

* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Mercedes Mone in action
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

Join us here tonight for AEW Collision results.

