AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (4/5/2025): Peoria, IL.

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX as the “go-home show” for Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the April 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Peoria, Illinois:

* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

* Max Caster Open Challenge

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole sit-down interview

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii