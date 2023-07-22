AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/22/2023): Newark, N.J.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight at 8/7c for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour show is Ricky Starks celebrating his Owen Hart Cup win in the opening segment. Additionally, we’ll hear from FTR ahead of title defense against MJF & Adam Cole.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold, and CM Punk will be on-hand looking for a fight.

