AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/29/2023): Hartford, CT.

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT show is FTR (C) vs. Adam Cole & MJF for the AEW Tag Titles, Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez, and we will hear from CM Punk.

Also scheduled for this evening is Gravity vs. Samoa Joe, Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match, as well as El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns in Trios action.

