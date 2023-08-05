AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (8/5/2023): Greenville, S.C.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT tonight at 8/7c from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT show is CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the “REAL” AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez for the TBS Women’s Championship, and we will hear from The Acclaimed.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Greenville, S.C.